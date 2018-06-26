Lutron’s Diva Dimmer Switch gets 50% price cut down to $12 Prime shipped

- Jun. 26th 2018 2:03 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon offers the Lutron Diva Dimmer Switch for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s good for an over 50% discount compared to the going rate at Home Depot and hits a new all-time low at Amazon. Lutron’s wall switch is a great way to make your halogen or incandescent bulbs dimmable. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 185 shoppers. 

Looking for something a little more high-tech? One of our top picks for a smartphone-enabled light switch is the TP-Link Kasa Smart Switch at $33 shipped. It works without a hub and can be controlled with your smartphone, an Amazon Echo or Google Home. 

Lutron Diva Dimmer Switch features:

  • Only works with Halogen and Incandescent bulbs and is not compatible with LED/CFL bulbs.
  • For use with up to 600-Watts of Halogen and Incandescent bulbs
  • Features a large rocker paddle to turn lights on/off or to preset level and discreet slider to brighten/dim lights to suit any activity
  • For single-pole applications
  • Installs in as little as 15 minutes
  • Includes (1) Diva Dimmer and (1) coordinating Wallplate

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Lutron

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go