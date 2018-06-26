Get the yard in shape w/ Mac’s best-selling garden cart/wagon for $50 shipped

Amazon is offering the Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon (Green) for $49.99 shipped. These popular garden/yard carriers regularly fetch between $70 and $80 at most retailers. They go for around $65 or so right now at Target. This is matching the lowest Amazon has ever offered it for. This model is rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 customers and is the best-selling garden cart at Amazon.

Mac Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon:

  • LARGE CAPACITY – Sets up in Seconds, No Assembly Required! Outside Dimensions Approx: 35″ x 20″ x 23″ Inside Dimensions Approx: 32.5” x 17.5” x 10.5”
  • CONVENIENT COMPACT STORAGE – Wagon folds to only 8″ Thick! Folded size approx 29.5″ x 20″ x 8″ and includes a carry case
  • LIGHTEN THE LOAD! The heavy duty frame allows loads up to 150 lbs, and the Durable 600D Fabric can be easily cleaned.
  • FUNCTIONAL FEATURES include an Adjustable Handle for effortless transport and 2 Mesh Cup Holders keep your beverages secure
  • EASY TRANSPORT – Perfect for hauling gear to Outdoor Sporting Events, Concerts, Trips to the Park or Beach and great for use around the house

