Keep your MacBook secure on-the-go with these 13-inch sleeves for under $7 (Reg. $15)

- Jun. 26th 2018 2:27 pm ET

Clayco Store (99% positive all-time feedback from 7,100+) via Amazon offers the Nacuwa 13-inch Macbook Sleeve in Grey for $6.88 Prime shipped when checking out with code WV6CT9DA. Score the sleeve in black for the same price with code LNLMYVES. That’s good for a $6+ discount from the going rate and hits a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re worried about damaging your MacBook when on-the-go, these sleeves are affordable ways to add protection. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 100 shoppers.

Nacuwa 13-inch Macbook Sleeve features:

  • Offers 360 degree protection with reinforced corners for premium drop protection
  • Shock-resistant case features carrying handle and large side pocket
  • A specially designed, smooth-action, top-loading zipper provides fast, easy access to both the device and its USB points and charging ports, whilst simultaneously preventing accidental slippage and/or opening

Nacuwa

