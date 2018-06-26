Pelican’s watertight 1650 Case with foam set falls to $180 shipped (Reg. $260)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Pelican 1650 Case with Foam Set for $179.95 shipped. That’s good for an over $80 discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the last price drop we tracked by $10 and is the lowest offer all-time. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 200 shoppers. B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase for New York and New Jersey residents, that is for now.
Pelican 1650 Case features:
- Unbreakable, Watertight, Hard Case
- Ultra-high Impact Structural Copolymer
- Foam Set Included
- Built-In Automatic Purge Valve
- Watertight to 30′
- Oversized Folding Handle
- Top Handle
- Retractable Extension Handle
- Built-In Wheels
- Lifetime Guarantee of Excellence