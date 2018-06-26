Pelican’s watertight 1650 Case with foam set falls to $180 shipped (Reg. $260)

- Jun. 26th 2018 8:53 am ET

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Pelican 1650 Case with Foam Set for $179.95 shipped. That’s good for an over $80 discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the last price drop we tracked by $10 and is the lowest offer all-time. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 200 shoppers. B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase for New York and New Jersey residents, that is for now.

Pelican 1650 Case features:

  • Unbreakable, Watertight, Hard Case
  • Ultra-high Impact Structural Copolymer
  • Foam Set Included
  • Built-In Automatic Purge Valve
  • Watertight to 30′
  • Oversized Folding Handle
  • Top Handle
  • Retractable Extension Handle
  • Built-In Wheels
  • Lifetime Guarantee of Excellence

