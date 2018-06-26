Grab a Sabrent Dual-USB Wall Charger for under $6 in today’s Gold Box, more

- Jun. 26th 2018 7:16 am ET

From $6
Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Store4PC (99% positive feedback from 160,000) via Amazon offers various Sabrent USB Wall Chargers from $5.89 Prime shipped. You’ll note that some listings are add-on items, which means they need to be included in orders of $25+ to lock-in the discounted price. Our to pick is the Dual USB 10W 2.1A Wall Charger for $5.89, which is down from its usual $9 price tag and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Rated 4.5/5 stars. It’s always helpful to have an extra USB wall charger in your setup, and at under $6 this is a no-brainer. Check out the entire sale for more options.

Sabrent USB Wall Chargers feature:

  • Features 2-Port Smart port technology
  • Smart port technology to deliver the fastest possible charge to almost any USB device.
  • Perfect for home, office, or travel. Compatible with most USB powered devices
  • Simultaneously charge 2 smartphones 1.0A each port or 1 tablet (2.1A)
  • UL Certified for quality and safety
