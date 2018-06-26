Add a Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV to your home for $379 shipped (Reg. $500)

- Jun. 26th 2018 12:07 pm ET

$380
Top-Rated eBay seller QuickShipElectronics (99.6% positive feedback from 288,000) offers the Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR Ultra HDTV for $379 shipped. Originally $700, Best Buy currently has it listed for $500. Our previous mention was $489 all the way back on Black Friday 2017. This model sports full 4K resolution, HDR, three HDMI inputs and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV features:

  • UHD 3840 x 2160 LED Panel
  • HDR10 Support
  • Motion Rate 120 for Reduced Motion Blur
  • Screen Mirroring Technology
  • Built-In Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • App Access
  • Full Web Browser
  • 3 x HDMI / 2 x USB
  • 4K Color Drive Technology

$380

