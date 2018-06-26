Score a two-pack of Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC cards for $65 shipped ($20 off)

ProElectronics via Rakuten is offering a two-pack of Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC cards for $64.95 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into your free Rakuten account. Picking up two of the microSDXC cards at Amazon would normally run you closer to $85, with today’s price drop locking in a $20 discount. That brings the price of each memory card down to $32.50, which beats the Amazon all-time low by just over $2. Rated 4/5 stars from over 14,000 shoppers.

This EVO+ UHS-I microSDXC U3 Memory Card (Class 10) with Adapter from Samsung holds 128GB of data. Its Ultra High Speed Class 1 (UHS-I) bus interface enables it to achieve maximum read and write speeds of 100 MB/s and 30 MB/s respectively, which are far greater than the 10 MB/s minimum speeds guaranteed by the Class 10 and UHS 1 ratings. This microSD card is ideal for Full-HD video recordings and high resolution pictures. An SD adapter is included, allowing you to use the card in a full-size SDHC/SDXC slot.