These solar-powered lights are great for emergencies or summer nights from $11

- Jun. 26th 2018 7:30 am ET

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 65% off Solar Lights from MPowered. Priced from $11 Prime shipped, you’ll find various models and designs for your outdoor space. Our top pick is the pocket-sized EMRG Light for $10.99 (Reg. $15+). Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit this landing page for more deals.

MPOWERD Luci EMRG Light features:

  • This pocket-sized solar LED light is completely powered by the sun, no additional batteries needed. Set it in direct sunlight and Luci EMRG lasts up to 7 hours on a single charge
  • Lantern, flashlight & emergency light all-in-one
  • Inflatable, collapsible, lightweight (weighs only 2.4 ounces) and fully waterproof (IP67 rating)
  • Incredibly durable emergency light. Perfect for emergency kits, survival gear, storms & blackouts, travel and car trouble
  • Powerful LEDs shine in 4 settings: bright, super bright, flashing, red & white S.O.S.
