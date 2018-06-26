Bring home your own friendly neighborhood Sphero Spider-Man for $35 (Reg. $65)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Sphero Interactive Spider-Man for $34.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $150, you’ll find that it currently sells for around $65 at retailers like Walmart. That’s good for a $30 discount and returns the price to match our previous mention for the all-time low. Rated 4.2/5 stars
Sphero Interactive Spider-Man Features:
- Talk It Up – Double press the spider button and ask a question. Fair warning: Spidey definitely talks back.
- Fight Baddies – Team up with Spidey and go on interactive missions to fight his infamous enemies.
- Eye Animations – Spidey’s LCD eyes are very expressive. Probably more than most humans.
- Tons of Content – Loaded with hundreds of pages worth of content, Spidey will keep you entertained for… however long it takes to get through it.
- Full of Surprises – Spidey has more easter eggs than the Easter Bunny. What will you find?