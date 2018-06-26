The Fiiz is a stylish bike that can be folded in 20 seconds and disassembled without tools

Kruschhausen, a company based in Germany, has a new foldable bike available for order starting today. It is called The Fiiz, and it attempts to rethink foldable bikes with a breathtakingly simple design that can be go from ridable to portable in just 20 seconds. It also sports useful features that make it require less maintenance than a standard bike.

While foldable bikes have been around since the late 1800s, most consumers still opt for traditional bikes that are not as easy to transport. Price is certainly a factor since low-end bikes can be bought brand new for around $100, but it could be argued that many consumers do not choose them since they are not displayed as prominently in stores.

Another factor to consider is that the durability of foldable bikes and that comfort while riding may take a hit due to their more flexible frames. These reasons are among common complaints when taking a look at the most critical reviews surrounding foldable bikes on Amazon. Kruschhausen thinks its new bike takes care of those problems.

The company describes it as “a fusion of a stylish urban bike and a functional folding bike.” When they say functional, they are referring to its ability to be disassembled without the need to carry tools. It is worth noting that many bikes offer quick removal of parts like tires and the seat without the need for tools, but this bike clearly takes it a step further, considering that even the frame can be easily disassembled.

After taking a mere 20 seconds to fold The Fiiz, riders can easily push or pull the bike with one hand thanks to its thoughtful design. The bike’s low-maintenance and lubricant-free belt drive keeps your hands and clothes from accumulating the grease that is typical from standard chain-driven bikes.

The Fiiz is built to accommodate riders from 5-6 feet tall (give or take a few inches), meaning that adults and teenagers are likely the best fit for this bike and younger children need not apply.

Clocking in at 28.2 pounds, The Fiiz is light in comparison to many other foldable bikes that sport 26-inch tires. The company touts that when folded it is a great fit for campers, boats, and even fits in a tiny Smart car.

The company will offer The Fiiz in six color options that vary from plain or a two-tone scheme. Orders will ship in September or October and pricing starts at $2,830. While they do not have an official online store at this time, you can contact them here.

If like the look of Kruschhausen’s new bike and are looking for some more photos, take a look at the company’s Instagram profile and you will not be disappointed.