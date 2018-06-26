Add Yamaha’s 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar to your home theater for $113 shipped (65% off)

Update 6/26: Amazon offers the Sony High Power Home Audio System with Bluetooth (GTKXB7BC) for $198 shipped (Reg. $350). Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today only, Newegg offers the Yamaha YAS-203BL Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $112.99 shipped when code EMCSPVRV3 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for around $250, that’s good for a $140 discount from the regular going rate. Also beating our previous mention by $10, today’s discount is the best we’ve seen all-time. For comparison, an open-box models currently sells for $210 at B&H. Alongside Bluetooth, this soundbar also includes Optical, Coaxial and RCA inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Yamaha 2.1-Channel Soundbar System features:

2.1-Channel Configuration

Up to 200W of Total Power

Bluetooth Audio Streaming

External Wireless Subwoofer

AIR SURROUND EXTREME Technology

1 x Optical / 1 x Coaxial / 1 x RCA

Smartphone or Tablet Control

UniVolume Technology

Stand or Wall Mountable