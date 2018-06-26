Add Yamaha’s 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar to your home theater for $113 shipped (65% off)

- Jun. 26th 2018 12:11 pm ET

View Comments

Update 6/26: Amazon offers the Sony High Power Home Audio System with Bluetooth (GTKXB7BC) for $198 shipped (Reg. $350). Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today only, Newegg offers the Yamaha YAS-203BL Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $112.99 shipped when code EMCSPVRV3 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for around $250, that’s good for a $140 discount from the regular going rate. Also beating our previous mention by $10, today’s discount is the best we’ve seen all-time. For comparison, an open-box models currently sells for $210 at B&H. Alongside Bluetooth, this soundbar also includes Optical, Coaxial and RCA inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Yamaha 2.1-Channel Soundbar System features:

  • 2.1-Channel Configuration
  • Up to 200W of Total Power
  • Bluetooth Audio Streaming
  • External Wireless Subwoofer
  • AIR SURROUND EXTREME Technology
  • 1 x Optical / 1 x Coaxial / 1 x RCA
  • Smartphone or Tablet Control
  • UniVolume Technology
  • Stand or Wall Mountable

Guides

Home Theater

Home Theater
Newegg

Newegg
yamaha

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go