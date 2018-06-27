Amazon 1-day Casper Mattress Sale with up to $200 off various sizes/bundles

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Casper mattresses and sleep sets. There are a number combination options eligible for the sale with the frame and box spring included, or you can just grab the mattress itself. Our top pick is the Queen-sized Casper Sleep Breathable Memory Foam Mattress for $796. That’s more than $200 off the regular price and within a few dollars of the all-time low. Rated 4+ stars from over 740 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Deals right here.

Casper Sleep Mattresses: