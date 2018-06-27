Amazon 1-day Casper Mattress Sale with up to $200 off various sizes/bundles

- Jun. 27th 2018 8:37 am ET

View Comments

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Casper mattresses and sleep sets. There are a number combination options eligible for the sale with the frame and box spring included, or you can just grab the mattress itself. Our top pick is the Queen-sized Casper Sleep Breathable Memory Foam Mattress for $796. That’s more than $200 off the regular price and within a few dollars of the all-time low. Rated 4+ stars from over 740 Amazon customers. More details below.

Casper Sleep Mattresses:

  • Cool by Design – Open-cell top layer uses convection and conduction to move heat away from your body while memory foam layer leverages airflow to extract heat, leaving you cool and comfortable
  • Pressure Relief – High-density memory foam supports pressure points, leaving you well rested without the aches and pains. Zoned Support for alignment and comfort, 4 layers of foam including pressure-relieving foam
  • Base layer strengthens top layers and adds long-lasting durability

