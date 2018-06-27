Record 4K underwater w/ this action camera kit at just $44 shipped on Amazon

- Jun. 27th 2018 10:26 am ET

$44
ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 4K Waterproof Action Camera for $43.99 shipped when code H3ULA6U7 is used at checkout. Regularly $55, this beats the all-time low at Amazon by $6 and is the best available. If you’ve got some water trips planned this summer, a 4K action camera is a must-have. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Apeman 4K Waterproof Action Camera features:

  • Apeman 4K Action Cam with Ultra FHD Resolution and 170° Wide Angle widens your horizons, making your world clearer and more real
  • Easy to switch video mode and camera mode
  • Such a small camera with powerful features, timer capture, series photography, have fun taking pictures
  • With waterproof housing, enjoy water sports, such as swimming, diving, surfing and so on
  • Double recording time, double fun ensures
  • Versatile accessories, all accessories can be mounted with GoPro
Apeman

