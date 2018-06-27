Canon’s 4th of July sale is packed w/ deals on cert. refurb DSLRs, more

- Jun. 27th 2018 11:33 am ET

Canon has kicked off its July 4th sale, offering deep discounts on select refurbished cameras and lenses. Free shipping is available on orders of $100 or more. Canon’s refurb products go through a stringent process to ensure every one is ready to use. A full one-year warranty is included with purchase. Our top pick and additional details are below.

Our favorite deal from this sale is the Rebel T6 DSLR with a 18-55mm and 75-300mm lens for $339.99. Originally $600, this bundle sells for $449 at Amazon. It features a 18MP sensor, built-in Wi-Fi, 9-point autofocus system and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for more.

Canon Rebel T6 features:

  • 18.0 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) image sensor and high-performance DIGIC 4+ Image Processor for excellent speed and quality
  • ISO 100-6400 (expandable to H: 12800) for shooting from bright light to low light.;Lens Mount : Canon EF mount
  • Built-in Wi-Fi* and NFC** connectivity provide easy sharing to compatible smart devices, select social media sites and the Canon Connect Station CS100 device. Compatible Lenses : Canon EF Lenses (including EF-S lenses, excluding EF-M lenses)
  • 9‐point AF system (including one center cross‐type AF point) and AI Servo AF provide impressive autofocus performance with accurate results
  • High-performance Optical Viewfinder helps facilitate quick and accurate focusing by firmly framing and capturing the subject at hand

