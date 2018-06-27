This USB-C hub brings HDMI, Ethernet, USB-A and more to your MacBook: $38 (Reg. $55)

Aoputek (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers the dodocool 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $38.99 shipped when code UVY6AKKH has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $55, today’s discount will save you $17 and comes within $3 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.
dodocool 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:
- Extend one USB Power Delivery Type-C charging port, one HD output port, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one SuperSpeed Gigabit Ethernet port, one SD memory card slot and one TF memory card slot from one USB-C port or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port. No driver required.
- The SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports allow you to transfer data at up to 5Gbp/s. Capable of connecting up to three USB-A peripherals (e.g. Keyboards, mice, speakers or thumb drivers) to a USB-C laptop simultaneously.
- Connect to a USB-C power adapter and charge the connected Power Delivery enabled USB-C laptop and the hub via its USB-C charging port while connecting multiple peripherals and transferring data.