This USB-C hub brings HDMI, Ethernet, USB-A and more to your MacBook: $38 (Reg. $55)

Aoputek (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers the dodocool 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $38.99 shipped when code UVY6AKKH has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $55, today’s discount will save you $17 and comes within $3 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

dodocool 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features: