eBay takes 20% off home goods, sporting gear and more w/ this code

- Jun. 27th 2018 10:21 am ET

View Comments

eBay is currently taking 20% off a variety of home goods, sports gear and more when promo code PARTYINUSA is applied during checkout. Today’s offer is good through July 3rd and you’ll need to have a minimum order total of $25 to lock-in the savings. Maximum discount tops out at $50. You’ll find plenty of ideas on this landing page from Dyson, adidas and others. Full terms and conditions below.

Terms and Conditions:

This Coupon is a 20% discount valid from 6:00 AM PT June 27, 2018 until 11:59 PM PT on July 3, 2018. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of an eligible item(s) of $25 or more on eBay.com, ebay.ca, or cafr.ebay.ca.. Eligible items are items(s) purchased from the sellers listed below. The discount will be applied to eligible item(s) only and will be capped at a value of $50.

  1. Shop for eligible items from specific sellers as listed above.
  2. Pay for your item by 11:59 PM PT on July 3, 2018.
  3. Enter the Coupon code in the redemption code field: PARTYINUSA

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp