Lucky Brand 4th of July Sale is live w/ 40% off everything you need for summer

Lucky Brand celebrates 4th of July with 40% off everything you need for summer. Find deals as low as $15 on jeans, shorts, dresses, t-shirts, shoes and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

For women, the Striped Dress can be easily dressed up or down with wedges or sandals. It features an on-trend off-the-shoulder neckline and unique fringe hems. This dress is a great option to wear to a barbecue or Fourth of July party. Usually running for $70, during the sale the Striped Dress is marked down to $24.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

