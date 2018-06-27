Lucky Brand 4th of July Sale is live w/ 40% off everything you need for summer

Lucky Brand celebrates 4th of July with 40% off everything you need for summer. Find deals as low as $15 on jeans, shorts, dresses, t-shirts, shoes and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
For women, the Striped Dress can be easily dressed up or down with wedges or sandals. It features an on-trend off-the-shoulder neckline and unique fringe hems. This dress is a great option to wear to a barbecue or Fourth of July party. Usually running for $70, during the sale the Striped Dress is marked down to $24.
Our top picks for men include:
- Venice Burnout V-Neck T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $25)
- L.A. 410 Athletic Slim Jeans $89 (Orig. $148)
- Chambray Flat Front Shorts $42 (Orig. $70)
- 3 Pack Stretch Boxer $20 (Orig. $33)
- Laguna Linen Western Shirt $20 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Striped Dress $24 (Orig. $70)
- Going South One Piece Swim $40 (Orig. $118)
- Vintage Lace Up Pullover $24 (Orig. $70)
- Textured Woven Mix Media Top $16 (Orig. $50)
- Bridgette Crop Flare Overalls $40 (Orig. $119)
Lastly, be sure to check out the North Face’s Summer Sale with deals as low as $16.