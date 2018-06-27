The North Face Summer Sale has deals as low as $16 on outerwear, t-shirts, shorts, more

The North Face is currently having its Summer Sale with deals as low as $16 on outerwear, t-shirts, shorts and more. Prices are as marked. All orders receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Ambition Shorts are just $16 and originally were priced at $23. Pair these shorts with this Short-Sleeve Longline T-Shirt that’s also discounted to $18. This outfit is perfect for all of your summer workouts, hikes or while running errands.
Our top picks for men include:
- Fanorak Quarter-Zip Pullover $55 (Orig. $79)
- Ambition Shorts $16 (Orig. $23)
- Short-Sleeve Longline T-Shirt $18 (Orig. $30)
- Aconcagua Vest $59 (Orig. $99)
- Gordon Lyons Hoodie $69 (Orig. $99)
For women, the Reaxion AMP Tank Top is available in four versatile colors and can be worn with shorts or leggings alike. It features sweat-wicking and lightweight material to keep you cool during warm weather. You can pick up this tank top for $17, which is down from its original rate of $25.
Our top picks for women include:
- Reaxion AMP Tank Top $17 (Orig. $25)
- Versitas Shorts $28 (Orig. $40)
- Tech Glacier 1/4 Pullover $39 (Orig. $55)
- Beyond the Wall Natural Bra $45 (Orig. $65)
- Red Blaze Vest $69 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…