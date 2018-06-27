The North Face Summer Sale has deals as low as $16 on outerwear, t-shirts, shorts, more

- Jun. 27th 2018 10:42 am ET

View Comments

The North Face is currently having its Summer Sale with deals as low as $16 on outerwear, t-shirts, shorts and more. Prices are as marked. All orders receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Ambition Shorts are just $16 and originally were priced at $23. Pair these shorts with this Short-Sleeve Longline T-Shirt that’s also discounted to $18. This outfit is perfect for all of your summer workouts, hikes or while running errands.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Reaxion AMP Tank Top is available in four versatile colors and can be worn with shorts or leggings alike. It features sweat-wicking and lightweight material to keep you cool during warm weather. You can pick up this tank top for $17, which is down from its original rate of $25.

Our top picks for women include:

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
The North Face

The North Face

About the Author