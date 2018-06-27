Replace your AirPort router w/ NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Network: $250 (Reg. $300)

Update 6/27: Amazon offers the Linksys 802.11ac 1.9Gbps Wi-Fi Range Extender for $55.44 shipped (Reg. $80+). Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System three-pack for $249.98 shipped. Normally $300, this sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. With Apple recently canceling its AirPort router line, a good replacement is needed. Mesh Wi-Fi gives you whole-home coverage without tons of dead spots, and NETGEAR is one of the top runners in the pack. Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left a collective 4.3/5 star rating. Learn more in our hands-on review.

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System features:

  • Includes Orbi Wi-Fi Router
  • Includes 2 Orbi Satellites
  • 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Standards
  • AC2200 Wi-Fi Data Speeds
  • 4 x High-Performance Antennas
  • Built-in Beamforming Technology
  • MU-MIMO Capable
  • Covers up to 6,000 Square Feet
