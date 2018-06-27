Upgrade your front door w/ Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro for $183 (Reg. up to $250)

- Jun. 27th 2018 4:45 pm ET

Atlatac via Rakuten offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $182.71 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into your free Rakuten account. That’s good for a $26 discount from the current sale price at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H, with today’s offer returning the price to match our previous mention. For comparison, it still fetches $250 at Home Depot. Over 11,000 shoppers have left a 4/5 star rating at Amazon.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

  • 1080p resolution provides clear, high-quality video
  • 160° field of view for a wide coverage area
  • Integrated IR LEDs provide night vision for use at all times
  • 2-way audio with noise cancellation allows you to speak and listen to those you are monitoring
  • Motion detection with programmable motion zones
  • -5° to 120°F operating temperature for performance in extreme climates
  • Bank-grade encryption enables a secure transmission of data
  • Includes four interchangeable faceplates for matching your existing hardware

Rakuten

