Sonos PLAYBAR gets rare discount to $629 shipped via Amazon

- Jun. 27th 2018 10:35 am ET

$629
Amazon offers the Sonos PLAYBAR Wireless Streaming Soundbar for $629 shipped. Regularly $699, that’s good for $70 off the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked at Amazon since December. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Sonos PLAYBAR features:

  • Complements HD television screens with crisp and powerful sound from nine amplified speaker drivers. Wirelessly streams all your favorite music services too
  • Connect your Playbar to any Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just ask for the music you love
  • Syncs wirelessly with other Sonos speakers so you can listen to TV or music in perfect sync, throughout your home
  • Pair with two PLAY:1s and a SUB for a 5.1 surround system, the ultimate home theater experience

