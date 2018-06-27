The Surface Pro is perfect for college, i5/8GB/128GB model hits $800 (Reg. $999)

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals offers the Microsoft Surface Pro with i5/8GB/128GB and Platinum Type Cover for $799.99 shipped. Generally, this configuration sells for $999 direct from Microsoft and this is the lowest we’ve tracked. Best Buy has an $800 Surface Pro, but it comes with a lower 4GB of RAM and the Core m3 processor, both major downgrades from this version. Rated 4.6/5 stars at Best Buy.
Microsoft Surface Pro features:
- The ultimate laptop with versatility of a studio and tablet
- 2.5x faster than Surface Pro 3 with a 7th Gen Intel Core processor
- Get more done with all day battery life –– 50% more battery life than Surface Pro 4
- Get to work faster with the fastest startup and resume of any Surface Pro yet
- Newly redesigned front-facing speakers and quieter fanless cooling system
- Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen sold separately