The Surface Pro is perfect for college, i5/8GB/128GB model hits $800 (Reg. $999)

- Jun. 27th 2018 2:44 pm ET

$800
View Comments

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals offers the Microsoft Surface Pro with i5/8GB/128GB and Platinum Type Cover for $799.99 shipped. Generally, this configuration sells for $999 direct from Microsoft and this is the lowest we’ve tracked. Best Buy has an $800 Surface Pro, but it comes with a lower 4GB of RAM and the Core m3 processor, both major downgrades from this version. Rated 4.6/5 stars at Best Buy.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Microsoft Surface Pro features:

  • The ultimate laptop with versatility of a studio and tablet
  • 2.5x faster than Surface Pro 3 with a 7th Gen Intel Core processor
  • Get more done with all day battery life –– 50% more battery life than Surface Pro 4
  • Get to work faster with the fastest startup and resume of any Surface Pro yet
  • Newly redesigned front-facing speakers and quieter fanless cooling system
  • Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen sold separately

$800

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Microsoft

Microsoft
buydig

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)