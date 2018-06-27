TUMI Two-Day Flash Event takes an extra 20% off luggage, wallets, briefcases & more

TUMI is currently having a Two-Day Flash Event with an extra 20% off select styles of luggage, duffle bags, briefcases and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Even better, all items deliver for free. Our top pick from this sale is the TUMI ID Lock Billfold for $92. That’s $53 off the original rate and the lowest price we can find it offered for. This leather billfold is very sleek, stylish and features two cash sleeves and plenty of space for cards. Shop the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

Lastly, be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Flash Sale with deals as low as $33.