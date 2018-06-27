Wayfair’s 4th of July Blowout offers up to 70% off furniture, decor, rugs and more

Wayfair’s 4th of July Blowout is here with up to 70% off furniture, decor, rugs, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $49+ receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Giant Wooden Yard Dice for $22. This is a perfect way to entertain your guests and great for all ages with beveled edges so they are soft and easy to use without hard edges or splinters. For comparison, these dice originally were priced at $70.

Our top picks from Wayfair include:

Lastly, be sure to check out Target’s Fourth of July Patio Sale with up to 30% off furniture, decor and more.