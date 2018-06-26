Target’s Fourth of July Patio Sale takes up to 30% off furniture, decor, rugs & more

Target is having its Fourth of July Sale that’s taking up to 30% off furniture, lighting, rugs, decor and more. Most items of $35+ can receive free delivery. The Fullerton Wicker Patio Club Chair is our top pick from this sale. It’s elegant, perfect for summer and made of all-weather wicker to stay looking nice for years to come. This chair usually runs for $240, however during the sale it’s marked down to $228. Place the Saro Lifestyle Tropical Pillow on the chair for an inviting outdoor seat.
Our top picks from Target include:
- Fullerton Wicker Patio Club Chair $228 (Orig. $240)
- Chester 2pk Aluminum Swivel Rockers $218 (Orig. $230)
- Rope Hammock with Spreader Bar $64 (Orig. $80)
- St Croix Patio Adirondack Chair $288 (Orig. $320)
- 33-inch Terni, Round Slate Top Fire Pit $126 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
Lastly, World Market is upgrading your outdoor space with up to 50% off furniture, entertaining pieces and more.