Target’s Fourth of July Patio Sale takes up to 30% off furniture, decor, rugs & more

- Jun. 26th 2018 4:07 pm ET

Target is having its Fourth of July Sale that’s taking up to 30% off furniture, lighting, rugs, decor and more. Most items of $35+ can receive free delivery. The Fullerton Wicker Patio Club Chair is our top pick from this sale. It’s elegant, perfect for summer and made of all-weather wicker to stay looking nice for years to come. This chair usually runs for $240, however during the sale it’s marked down to $228. Place the Saro Lifestyle Tropical Pillow on the chair for an inviting outdoor seat.

Our top picks from Target include:

Lastly, World Market is upgrading your outdoor space with up to 50% off furniture, entertaining pieces and more.

