This WORX Trimmer/Edger comes with a wall mount + 2 batteries: $54.50 (Reg. $100)

- Jun. 27th 2018 12:52 pm ET

WORX’s official eBay store is currently offering its GT WG163 Cordless Grass Trimmer/Edger with Wall Mount + 2 Batteries for $54.40 shipped when coupon code PARTYINUSA has been applied at checkout. That’s about 45% off a comparable combo found at Amazon that does not include a wall mount, making this an even better value and also the lowest price we have tracked. This combo comes with 2 extra batteries that you can use with the other WORX tools in your workshop, making it a solid buy. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 500+ Amazon customers.

WORX Cordless Grass Trimmer/Edger features:

  • 2-in-1 function with dual-position wheels for grass trimming and edging
  • Two (2) 20V cordless Max lithium power batteries provide continuous power – charge one, use one.
  • 12-inch cutting diameter with Innovative Command Feed spool system for instant line feeding
  • Quick-release lever for fast telescopic height adjustments to the 90-degree tilting shaft
  • Share batteries across all your 20V WORX Power Share tools so you never run out of power!
