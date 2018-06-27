Yamaha’s 5.1-Ch. AirPlay A/V Receiver with Alexa support falls to $238 (Reg. $320)

Trusted seller Electronics Expo via Rakuten offers the Yamaha 5.1-Channel 4K Alexa-enabled AirPlay A/V Receiver (RX-V483BL) for $237.95 shipped when checking out with code SAVE15 and logged into your free Rakuten account. Normally selling for $320 at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you $82, beats our previous mention by $42 and is the best we’ve tracked. For comparison, Electronics Expo has it discounted to $280 at Amazon. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Yamaha 5.1-Ch. 4K AirPlay Receiver features:
- Add Audio unit up to 9 additional rooms with MusicCast
- 5.1-Channel surround sound
- Fully loaded with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, airplay, Spotify connect, Tidal, and Deezer music streaming service
- Bluetooth for wireless music streaming and compressed music Enhancer for Bluetooth
- AirPlay, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer music streaming service and thousands of internet radio stations