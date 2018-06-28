Protect your Apple Watch during outdoor activities w/ this $3 case via Amazon

Julk (99% positive feedback from 4,500) via Amazon offers its Apple Watch Protective Case for $2.97 Prime shipped when promo code OFF67JULK is applied during checkout. Regularly $8-$10, this case has previously dropped as low as $3.50. This is the best offer that we’ve tracked. With warmer temperatures here for the summer, now’s the time to add a little extra protection for your outdoor adventures. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Apple Watch Case features:

  • This Cover is designed to offer external surface protection to your watch without compromising usability.
  • 360 degree full protection, you don’t have to worry about your watch being scratched. 99% high transparency. Reduction natural viewing experience.
  • It’s a premium smooth, crystal clear quality TPU case.

