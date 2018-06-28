Callaway Apparel is offering an extra 40% off clearance items just in time for golf season

Callaway Golf is having its Fourth of July Sale that’s taking an extra 40% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Opti-Dri Striped Polo Shirt for $24, which is down from its original rate of $55. Its sweat-wicking material will keep you comfortable and fashionable in warm weather. Pair this shirt with the Callaway x Corded Shorts for a polished look. You can find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Opti-Dri Striped Polo Shirt $24 (Orig. $55)
- Callaway x Corded Shorts $24 (Orig. $90)
- Long Sleeved Stretch Windshirt $30 (Orig. $70)
- Cooling Heathered Polo Shirt $18 (Orig. $60)
- Light Weight Soft Shell Jacket $36 (Orig. $125)
Our top picks for women include:
- Full Wind Zip Jacket $30 (Orig. $65)
- Performance Color Block Polo $24 (Orig. $55)
- Waffle Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover $27 (Orig. $65)
- Performace Piped Sleeveless Polo $18 (Orig. $55)
- Opti-Therm Puffer Vest $36 (Orig. $90)
