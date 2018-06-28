Callaway Apparel is offering an extra 40% off clearance items just in time for golf season

Callaway Golf is having its Fourth of July Sale that’s taking an extra 40% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Opti-Dri Striped Polo Shirt for $24, which is down from its original rate of $55. Its sweat-wicking material will keep you comfortable and fashionable in warm weather. Pair this shirt with the Callaway x Corded Shorts for a polished look. You can find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

