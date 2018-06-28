Nordstrom’s Summer Markdowns are live with deals from $12: adidas, Tory Burch, UGG, more

Upgrade your wardrode with Nordstrom’s Summer Sale that’s taking up to 50% off top brands including, adidas, Tory Burch, UGG, Diesel and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. For men, the Diesel Chronograph Watch was designed with a brown leather strap and matte black face this masculine watch is very stylish for everyday wear. It’s marked down to $132 and originally was priced at $220.

The most notable deals for men include:

Needing a new pair of sandals for summer? The Sam Edelman Cater Thong Sandals are a perfect option and are discounted to $48. These sandals also look very similar to the Tory Much Miller Sandals that are priced at $198. The Sam Edelman Carter Sandals are available in nine color options and features a cushioned footbed for comfort.

The most notable deals for women include: