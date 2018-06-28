Dell 31.5″ 1080p LED Display Monitor for $160 (Cert. Refurb, up to $100 off)

- Jun. 28th 2018 8:09 am ET

Update 6/28: Amazon offers the 27-inch 1080p Acer Monitor with HDMI/DVi/VGA and built-in speakers for $139.99 shipped (Reg. $180). Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the certified refurbished 31.5-inch Dell 1080p LED Display Monitor with HDMI for $159.99 shipped. The refurb is regularly $260 on Amazon making today’s deal the lowest price we can find and a solid $100 off. Just keep in mind, it is down at $200 brand new at Costco (plus additional charges if you’re not a member). Reviews are thin here, but Dell monitors are generally well-rated. Warranty details below.

Dell 1080p LED Display Monitor:

  • This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day manufacturer warranty.
  • Get a great viewing experience at a superb value with the stylish Dell Monitor. This 31.5-inch monitor offers a great viewing experience, with Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, and vibrant colors across an ultra-wide 178°/178° viewing angle.
  • Vibrant Colors Across an Ultra-wide 178°/178° Viewing Angle, 1920 x 1080 Resolution, 8ms Response Time.
  • VESA Mount Supported
  • HDMI Connectivity

