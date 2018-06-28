Save documents & receipts on-the-go with Epson’s Portable Scanner for $45.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is currently offering the Epson WorkForce DS‑30 Portable Document & Image Scanner for $45.49 shipped. That’s over 40% off the going rate found at other retailers like Best Buy or Walmart and is the lowest price we have tracked. This portable scanner plugs into your PC or Mac via USB, making it a great option if you find yourself needing scans while on-the-go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Epson Portable Scanner features:
- Scan directly to the cloud
- Type: Sheet Fed, Simplex A4 color scanner. Scanning Speed: 4.6 ppm
- Optical Sensor: 600 dpi color CIS with 10,368 pixels, Scan documents up to 8.5″x14″ including business, rigid I.D. and credit cards
- Compatible with Windows and macOS
- USB powered, doc management suite included. Scanning Speed: 4.6 ppm
- Search and edit scanned text, create PDFs and PDF/A documents