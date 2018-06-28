Always have up-to-date maps & traffic on Garmin’s 5-inch GPS: $60 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

BuyDig offers the Garmin DriveSmart 50LMT GPS Navigator for $59.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $230, Amazon has this GPS listed for $160 in new condition. Garmin provides lifetime maps and traffic services to make sure you’re aware of any change that lies ahead during summer travel. Rated 3.9/5 stars at Amazon. A 1-year warranty is included with purchase.

Garmin DriveSmart 50LMT GPS features:

  • Driver alerts for increased awareness, including upcoming sharp curves, school zones, speed changes and more
  • Bright 5.0-inch GPS navigator with dual-orientation, and pinch-to-zoom display
  • Detailed maps of North America with free lifetime map updates and lifetime traffic
  • Bluetooth hands-free calling and voice-activated navigation
  • Customizable smartphone notifications let you display calls, texts, and other app alerts on your navigation screen
