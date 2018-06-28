Save 20% on Honeywell’s 7-Day Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat at $40 shipped

Amazon offers the Honeywell RTH8500D 7-Day Touchscreen Programmable Thermostat for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 20% discount and returns the price to match our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 450 shoppers.
Honeywell 7-Day Thermostat features:
- Universal Application – works with conventional and heat pump systems up to 2H/2C, it’s one thermostat for nearly every application
- Program is retained in memory in the event of a power outage Includes change reminders for filters and low batteries
- Separate programming for each day of the week – 4 periods per day.To avoid possible compressor damage, do not use auto changeover if the outside temperature drops below 50°F (10°C).
- Maximum comfort – Smart Response technology learns the amount of time a system needs to reach a desired temperature and adjusts accordingly