Save 20% on Honeywell’s 7-Day Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat at $40 shipped

- Jun. 28th 2018 9:06 am ET

Amazon offers the Honeywell RTH8500D 7-Day Touchscreen Programmable Thermostat for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 20% discount and returns the price to match our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 450 shoppers.  

Honeywell 7-Day Thermostat features:

  • Universal Application – works with conventional and heat pump systems up to 2H/2C, it’s one thermostat for nearly every application
  • Program is retained in memory in the event of a power outage Includes change reminders for filters and low batteries
  • Separate programming for each day of the week – 4 periods per day.To avoid possible compressor damage, do not use auto changeover if the outside temperature drops below 50°F (10°C).
  • Maximum comfort – Smart Response technology learns the amount of time a system needs to reach a desired temperature and adjusts accordingly

