K-Beauty & personal care products for as low as $6 Prime shipped in Amazon’s Gold Box

- Jun. 28th 2018 9:12 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, CLUBCLIO (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its K-Beauty and personal care items for as low as $6 Prime shipped. Our top pick from this sale is the Goodal Premium Snail Tone Up Cream for $15.12. That’s an Amazon all-time low and $11 off the regular rate. Rated 4.3/5 stars. You can find more options such as facial serums, foundation, eyeliner and more.

Goodal Premium Snail Tone Up Cream features:

  • Skin brightening and added radiance with white ginseng, immediately beautifying skin tone.
  • The golden snail complex adds rich moisture and nutrients to enhance skin resilience.
  • The white and moist fresh cream texture melts onto the skin for a radiantly tone-up effect.
  • The mucin in golden snail mucous filtrate soothes skin irritated by stress, UV rays, and the surrounding environment, and creates a firm foundation for resilient skin.

