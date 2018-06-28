Walk around w/ your MacBook propped high on this mobile standing desk: $32 (Reg. $60)

- Jun. 28th 2018 2:14 pm ET

$32
View Comments

LANGRIA (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Laptop Rolling Cart Computer Standing Desktop Workstation for $31.89 shipped when code EJD9NLYK is used at checkout. Normally closer to $60, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you are always roaming around with a laptop at work, this is a great way to have a fully mobile workstation with keyboards, mice, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Langria Laptop Rolling Computer Workstation features:

  • Adjustable laptop desk with tilting feature, adjusts from 23.5″ to 35.5″
  • 2 panels can be tilted individually up to 180°
  • Supports up to 22-lbs
  • Lockable omni-directional casters base
  • 4 wheels make this workstation easy to move
  • Can be used by right and left handed users
$32

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Langria

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)