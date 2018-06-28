Walk around w/ your MacBook propped high on this mobile standing desk: $32 (Reg. $60)

LANGRIA (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Laptop Rolling Cart Computer Standing Desktop Workstation for $31.89 shipped when code EJD9NLYK is used at checkout. Normally closer to $60, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you are always roaming around with a laptop at work, this is a great way to have a fully mobile workstation with keyboards, mice, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Langria Laptop Rolling Computer Workstation features:
- Adjustable laptop desk with tilting feature, adjusts from 23.5″ to 35.5″
- 2 panels can be tilted individually up to 180°
- Supports up to 22-lbs
- Lockable omni-directional casters base
- 4 wheels make this workstation easy to move
- Can be used by right and left handed users