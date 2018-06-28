MyProtein Impact Whey: 11-lbs. for $50 with free delivery (Reg. up to $100+)

MyProtein is now offering 11-lbs. of its popular Impact Whey Protein for $50 using code MAIL50 at checkout. Simply add a pair of 5.5-lb. packages to your cart and apply the code above. Regularly up to $52 a pack, today’s deal is at least $20 in savings, if not more, depending on the flavor you choose. Head below for more details and complete list of eligible flavors.

Eligible Flavors:

  • Chocolate Brownie
  • Chocolate Mint
  • Chocolate Smooth
  • Cinnamon Roll
  • Cookies & Cream
  • Matcha
  • Mocha
  • Natural Strawberry
  • Natural Vanilla
  • Rocky Road
  • Salted Caramel
  • Strawberry Cream
  • Unflavored
  • Vanilla

Impact Whey Protein:

Created with premium whey, it’s packed with an impressive 19g of protein per serving, delivering the protein you need from a high-quality source.

Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Protein is officially certified as one of the best protein powders on the market.

