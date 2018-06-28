Don’t miss it this time! Sonos cert. refurb speakers from $119 shipped

Sonos is once again offering its Play:1 Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $119 shipped. Originally $199, that’s a $30 savings from Amazon’s new condition price and a match of our previous mention. Upgrade to the Play:3 in certified refurbished condition for $199, a $50 savings from the regular going rate from most new condition listings. Sonos ships its refurbs with a full one-year warranty. This is a great way to build a multi-room audio setup for less. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Sonos Play:1 features:
- Mini but Mighty. Fits in any space, fills any room with surprisingly rich and powerful sound
- Play different songs in different rooms at the same time. Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home
- Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi. Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready
- Wirelessly Stream all your favorite music services like Prime Music Unlimited, Pandora, Apple Music, and Spotify
- Perfect for home theater rears or a stereo pair. Wall mountable