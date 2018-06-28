Unique ways to store kids’ toys and keep your home tidy

Kids’ toys can create quite the chaos in a home. Fortunately, today there are an abundance of great options for toy storage on the market that can make managing your kids’ play items easy and in some cases, even fun to put away. From small pieces such as LEGO to bigger items like doll houses, we are sharing the best ways to store your children’s toys.

One of our favorite options for toy storage was actually inspired by vegetable bins. The White Nantucket Stacking Storage Bin is a great option for a playroom and once your kids grow older, you can even move it to the pantry or entry way. With four large bins, it’s a great place for storing toys, books or shoes. It’s also made to be stacked for even more space.

Do your kids like LEGO? If so, the Red X-Large LEGO Storage Drawer is a perfect option for small LEGO pieces. Available in an array of color options and sizes, these storage drawers were meant to be stacked and mixed and matched to store toys, games or kids’ essentials. There are also LEGO Storage Heads that are very unique and fit right on top of the Storage Drawers.

When you want toys nearby, but are not a fan of them placed all over the floor, this wooden storage box is a great option for your living room or other space you’d like to keep clean and put-together. It also features a lid that opens fully, and will also stay open in any partially open position, so that it won’t slam shut on little fingers. You can also use this bin once your kids are older to store blankets and pillows too. Even better, it’s priced at under $100.

A unique option to hold your kids’ stuffed animals is the Creative QT Stuff and Sit Storage Bean Bag Chair. With over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, this bean bag chair is rated 4.9/5 stars. This bean bag holds up to 50 toys in one pouf bag and instantly cleans up any room. It’s available in six color options for both girls or boys and is made of soft material that’s machine washable, in case of spills.

Lastly, bath toys can be overwhelming and end up all over your drawers or bath shelves. With the Kupik Toy’s Turtle Bath Toy Organizer, it makes picking up bath toys a breeze and sticks right to your shower lining. Plus, they’re priced at just $13 and come in either a blue or pink color.

Which one of these organizers are your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.