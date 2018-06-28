Monitor temps from your phone w/ Weber’s iGrill 2 Smart Thermometer: $67 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Weber iGrill 2 Smart Thermometer for $66.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $100, this smart thermometer goes for around $100 at retailers like Target, and is currently matching our last mention/the all-time low we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever wanted to be indoors but still monitor the temperature of your grill, this is a must-have accessory thanks to its built-in Bluetooth. Rated 4/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Weber iGrill 2 Smart Thermometer features: