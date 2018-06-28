Keep an eye on your home w/ Zmodo’s Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera: $30 shipped (Reg. $40+)

Cctvhotdeals (Top-Rated Seller, 99.1% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering the Zmodo Pan and Tilt Smart HD Wi-Fi Camera for $29.99 shipped. That’s a savings of 25%+ off the going rate found at Amazon and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This camera offers 350-degree pan and 85-degree tilt, allowing you to see nearly anything going on around it. Rated 4+ stars by 70% of reviewers on Amazon.

Zmodo Pan and Tilt Smart Camera features: