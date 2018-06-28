Keep an eye on your home w/ Zmodo’s Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera: $30 shipped (Reg. $40+)

Cctvhotdeals (Top-Rated Seller, 99.1% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering the Zmodo Pan and Tilt Smart HD Wi-Fi Camera for $29.99 shipped. That’s a savings of 25%+ off the going rate found at Amazon and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This camera offers 350-degree pan and 85-degree tilt, allowing you to see nearly anything going on around it. Rated 4+ stars by 70% of reviewers on Amazon.
Zmodo Pan and Tilt Smart Camera features:
- Push Smart Alerts to Smartphone when Motion Detected-You can schedule notification by motion and specific time.
- Remote View Anywhere Anytime-Free Zmodo APP allows you to remote view, 350º pan and 85º tilt the camera. Two Way Audio directly to the ones you care. You can also view from PC.
- Zmodo Cloud Service – Motion alert clips are saved in the cloud for 36 hours for free. All users are also eligible for a 30-day free trial of our 7 day cloud recording plan. Paid cloud recording plans for storing 24/7 footage are available in 7 and 30 day plans. With the plan, you can review, save, and share footage at any time, and reduce false alerts with cloud intelligence.
- 3 Year Manufacturer Warranty.