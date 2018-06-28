Keep an eye on your home w/ Zmodo’s Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera: $30 shipped (Reg. $40+)

- Jun. 28th 2018 4:09 pm ET

$30
View Comments

Cctvhotdeals (Top-Rated Seller, 99.1% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering the Zmodo Pan and Tilt Smart HD Wi-Fi Camera for $29.99 shipped. That’s a savings of 25%+ off the going rate found at Amazon and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This camera offers 350-degree pan and 85-degree tilt, allowing you to see nearly anything going on around it. Rated 4+ stars by 70% of reviewers on Amazon.

Zmodo Pan and Tilt Smart Camera features:

  • Push Smart Alerts to Smartphone when Motion Detected-You can schedule notification by motion and specific time.
  • Remote View Anywhere Anytime-Free Zmodo APP allows you to remote view, 350º pan and 85º tilt the camera. Two Way Audio directly to the ones you care. You can also view from PC.
  • Zmodo Cloud Service – Motion alert clips are saved in the cloud for 36 hours for free. All users are also eligible for a 30-day free trial of our 7 day cloud recording plan. Paid cloud recording plans for storing 24/7 footage are available in 7 and 30 day plans. With the plan, you can review, save, and share footage at any time, and reduce false alerts with cloud intelligence.
  • 3 Year Manufacturer Warranty.
$30

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Zmodo

About the Author