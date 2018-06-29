Up your morning coffee game w/ Breville’s Espresso Machine for up to $140 off

ASavings (99.3% Positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) for $459.99 shipped. Simply use code PERFECTDAY at checkout. That’s matching our previous mention, $140 below Best Buy and the best we can find. Amazon has it on sale for $470 right now. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,300 on Amazon.

The Breville Barista Express is a kitchen appliance that allows its users to prepare hot beverages every time they want to. This 15 -bar espresso machine comes in stainless steel. It operates at maximum power of 1600 Watt. The water tank capacity is 2 cups. The Breville Barista Express includes features such as removable water tank, cup warming tray, sleep mode, auto off mode.