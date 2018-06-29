Save on Corsair or Logitech PC gaming keyboards from $51, today only

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering a selection of PC gaming accessories on sale at some historically low prices. Our top pick is the Logitech Orion Spectrum G910 Wired Gaming Keyboard with Romer-G Switchs for $76.49 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Originally $180, B&H now charges $114 for this keyboard and the current sale beats our mention from a few days ago by nearly $15, with this being the best we’ve tracked. Rated 4.7/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for more of our favorites.
Other top picks:
- Logitech G610 Orion Red: $51 (Reg. $60+)
- Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum: $59.50 (Reg. $70+)
- Corsair Strafe RGB MX Silent: $76.50 (Reg. $90+)
Logitech Orion Spectrum G910 Gaming Keyboard features:
- Wired USB Connection
- Logitech Romer-G Switches
- Multi-Key RGB Lighting
- Easy-Access Media Controls
- 113-Key Anti-Ghosting
- Dedicated Macro Keys
- ARX Control Integration
- Integrated Wrist Rest