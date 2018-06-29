Save on Corsair or Logitech PC gaming keyboards from $51, today only

- Jun. 29th 2018 2:34 pm ET

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering a selection of PC gaming accessories on sale at some historically low prices. Our top pick is the Logitech Orion Spectrum G910 Wired Gaming Keyboard with Romer-G Switchs for $76.49 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Originally $180, B&H now charges $114 for this keyboard and the current sale beats our mention from a few days ago by nearly $15, with this being the best we’ve tracked. Rated 4.7/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for more of our favorites.

Other top picks:

Logitech Orion Spectrum G910 Gaming Keyboard features:

  • Wired USB Connection
  • Logitech Romer-G Switches
  • Multi-Key RGB Lighting
  • Easy-Access Media Controls
  • 113-Key Anti-Ghosting
  • Dedicated Macro Keys
  • ARX Control Integration
  • Integrated Wrist Rest

