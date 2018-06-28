Add Romer-G keys to your desk w/ Logitech’s Mechanical Keyboard: $90 (Reg. $135)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Matched direct. Normally selling for $125, it is currently on sale for at B&H for $114. Today’s price drop comes within $5 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the lowest available. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 870 shoppers.
Logitech G910 Mechanical Keyboard features:
- World’s fastest RGB mechanical gaming keyboard: Exclusive Romer-G Mechanical Switches with up to 25 percent faster actuation
- Customizable RGB illumination: Personalize individual key lighting from a palette of 16 million colors
- Arx Control App and smartphone dock: Instantly access in-game data on your smartphone or tablet without interrupting the game
- 9 programmable G-keys: Create custom game macros to execute complex commands with lightning speed and accuracy