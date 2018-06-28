Add Romer-G keys to your desk w/ Logitech’s Mechanical Keyboard: $90 (Reg. $135)

- Jun. 28th 2018 8:49 am ET

View Comments

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Matched direct. Normally selling for $125, it is currently on sale for at B&H for $114. Today’s price drop comes within $5 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the lowest available. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 870 shoppers. 

Logitech G910 Mechanical Keyboard features:

  • World’s fastest RGB mechanical gaming keyboard: Exclusive Romer-G Mechanical Switches with up to 25 percent faster actuation
  • Customizable RGB illumination: Personalize individual key lighting from a palette of 16 million colors
  • Arx Control App and smartphone dock: Instantly access in-game data on your smartphone or tablet without interrupting the game
  • 9 programmable G-keys: Create custom game macros to execute complex commands with lightning speed and accuracy

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

eBay Daily Deals Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go