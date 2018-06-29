eBay takes 15% off sitewide, today only with this promo code

Today only, eBay is offering 15% off sitewide when promo code PERFECTDAY is applied during checkout. This offer is good until midnight tonight, June 29th. You’ll need a minimum purchase of $25 with the maximum available discount being $100. Fulls terms and conditions are below.

This Coupon is a 15% discount off a minimum purchase of $25, valid from 7:00 AM PT on June 29, 2018 until 9:00 PM PT on June 29, 2018. The Coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items on eBay.​com, cafr.ebay.​ca and ebay.​ca. *Eligible items exclude warranties and protection plans, as well as items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories.

Coupon must be used within a single transaction (and can include multiple eligible items), while supplies last. Max one-time use. Only eBay users registered with an address located in the United States, Canada, Latin America or the Caribbean are eligible for the Coupon. Valid only for purchases from eBay.​com, cafr.ebay.​ca and ebay.​ca. Any unused difference between the discount amount, as shown on the Coupon, and the purchase price of an item(s) in a single transaction (or cart) will be forfeited.

Coupon is subject to U.S. laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time.