Make a single cup of coffee w/ Keurig's K-Mini K15 Single-Serve brewer: $53.50 (Reg. $65)

- Jun. 29th 2018 4:36 pm ET

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Keurig K-Mini K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $53.54 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Regularly $63, this beats the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best currently available. If you’re like me and need morning pick-me-ups every now and then, a single-serve coffee maker is perfect so you don’t waste an entire pot. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 at Best Buy.

Keurig K-Mini K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker features:

  • COMPACT: Small and personal; great for small spaces and portable design goes anywhere. Cord storage feature helps with portability
  • BREW SIZES: Brews your perfect amount, any cup size between 6-10 oz. Use the 6 oz. cup size for a bolder brew.
  • WATER RESEVOIR: Single cup water reservoir for ultimate portability – just add fresh water for each brew.
  • DRIP TRAY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 5.2” tall, and holds a full accidental brew for easy clean-up.
  • ENERGY EFFICIENT: Automatic shut-off turns the brewer off after each brew, helping to save energy
  • The Keurig K15 Coffee Maker brews all K-Cup pods. Choose from over 500 brands and varieties of K-Cup Pods. For the best quality be sure to look for the Keurig logo on each K-Cup Pod.

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
