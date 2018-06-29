Make a single cup of coffee w/ Keurig’s K-Mini K15 Single-Serve brewer: $53.50 (Reg. $65)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Keurig K-Mini K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $53.54 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Regularly $63, this beats the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best currently available. If you’re like me and need morning pick-me-ups every now and then, a single-serve coffee maker is perfect so you don’t waste an entire pot. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 at Best Buy.
Keurig K-Mini K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker features:
- COMPACT: Small and personal; great for small spaces and portable design goes anywhere. Cord storage feature helps with portability
- BREW SIZES: Brews your perfect amount, any cup size between 6-10 oz. Use the 6 oz. cup size for a bolder brew.
- WATER RESEVOIR: Single cup water reservoir for ultimate portability – just add fresh water for each brew.
- DRIP TRAY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 5.2” tall, and holds a full accidental brew for easy clean-up.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT: Automatic shut-off turns the brewer off after each brew, helping to save energy
- The Keurig K15 Coffee Maker brews all K-Cup pods. Choose from over 500 brands and varieties of K-Cup Pods. For the best quality be sure to look for the Keurig logo on each K-Cup Pod.