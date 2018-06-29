Make a single cup of coffee w/ Keurig’s K-Mini K15 Single-Serve brewer: $53.50 (Reg. $65)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Keurig K-Mini K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $53.54 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Regularly $63, this beats the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best currently available. If you’re like me and need morning pick-me-ups every now and then, a single-serve coffee maker is perfect so you don’t waste an entire pot. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 at Best Buy.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Keurig K-Mini K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker features: