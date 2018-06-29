DiscountMags 4th of July Sale from $4.50/yr: Wired, GQ, Women’s Health, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off its massive 4th of July Blowout sale. From now through Monday July 2nd, you’ll find a huge list of the most popular magazines for even less than our usual exclusive pricing. That includes mags like Wired, GQ, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, Popular Science and many more from $4.50 or less per year. Head below for all the details.

Anytime just about all of the aforementioned titles dip below $5 it is notable and this weekend we are seeing almost all of the popular options hovering around $4.50. Wired is $4.75 per year with Popular Science and Bon Appetit at just over $4.50, just to name a few. These are all the current best listings around and within cents of the lowest we have tracked outside of multi-year bundle offers and end-of-year holiday promotions.

Just for comparison, Wired goes for $20 per year on Amazon.

As always, there is no delivery fees, no sales tax and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your sub. You can send any of the mags in your cart to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Features: