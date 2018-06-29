Piper’s Raspberry Pi Computer Kit packs Minecraft and more at $205 (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers the Piper Minecraft Raspberry Pi Computer Kit for $205.15 shipped. That’s good for a $95 discount from retailers like direct from Piper as well as Barnes and Noble. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $4 and is the lowest it has sold for at Amazon in the past. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 250 shoppers.
Piper Minecraft Raspberry Pi Kit features:
- Solve puzzles in Raspberry Pi edition of Minecraft by building your own computer from start to finish and continuing to build power-ups within the game through physical controls, switches, buttons, & lights.
- Research proves that kids who use Piper show growth in creative confidence around building electronics by 54%.
- Self contained computer running on Raspberry Pi 3 Project Board – 1GB RAM – 1.2Ghz Quad Core CPU + Wifi Capabilities
- The Piper Computer Kit is an exciting and educational gift to give this holiday season or any season!
- Learn about technology while having fun! Replace touch-screen, video-games, puzzles and apps with healthy, educational, hands-on construction and discovery.