The Super NES Classic is down to $68 for today only, act fast before it sells out!

- Jun. 29th 2018 2:50 pm ET

Trusted seller rushhourwholesaler (95.2% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic for $67.99 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Regularly $80, it’s rare we see any type of discount on the SNES Classic. Hurry, before stock runs out! Rated 4.6/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.

Super NES Classic features:

  • The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the ’90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games!
  • Get your hands on some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.
  • The Super NES Classic Edition is compatible with the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro accessories. Just plug it in and play
  • From your first ride on Yoshi to the final heart-pounding escape from Planet Zebes, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System is pure 16-bit retro gaming perfection.
  • My Game Play Demo:This new demo mode will replay your saved Suspend Points as part of the demo game footage instead of using built-in demos

