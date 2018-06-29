The UE Roll 2 is the perfect summer Bluetooth speaker at $46 (Reg. $70+)

Update: Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Ultimate Ears ROLL 2 for $39.09 shipped when promo code PERFECTDAY is applied during checkout.
Today only, as a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the UE Roll 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Volcano for $45.99 shipped. Originally $100, we’ve seen it more recently sell for around $70. Today’s offer is a match of our previous mention. UE’s Roll 2 is the perfect summer speaker with a waterproof design, up to nine-hours of battery life and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
UE Roll 2 Features:
- Audio: Maximum Sound Level: 85dBA. Frequency Range: 108Hz – 20kHz. Drivers: One 2″ driver and Two ” tweeters.
- Waterproof: IPX7 rated: UE ROLL can be immersed in liquid up to 1m for up to 30 minutes.
- Compatibility: For Audio Playback – Smartphones, tablets and other devices that support Bluetooth wireless audio profile [Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP)] or 3.5 mm audio output.
- Wireless Capabilities: Pair up to 8 Bluetooth enabled devices – Connect up to two source devices at the same time. Wirelessly play (stream) to 2 UE ROLLs from one source. Mobile range of play is up to 20m or (65ft).